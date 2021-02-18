Soundgarden Widow's Suit Slams 'Absurd' Buyout Offer

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 9:38 PM EST) -- The widow of Soundgarden lead singer Chris Cornell, who committed suicide in 2017, has sued the band in Washington federal court, seeking to have her estate interest in the band professionally appraised and calling its apparent buyout offer of less than $300,000 "villainously low." Vicky Cornell said Tuesday that she offered the three remaining members of the band $4 million each and, later, $7 million each for the collective interest in the Soundgarden partnership, but that they rejected the offers and instead offered her a "ludicrously low" one-time payment of less than $300,000. Their buyout offer is "vexatious" and made in...

