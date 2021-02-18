6th Circ. Cites Sherlock Holmes In Axing GM Dashboard Suit

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 11:37 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit affirmed a lower court's decision Thursday to throw out a proposed class action alleging General Motors knowingly sold vehicles with cracked dashboards that may have caused harm, finding the drivers did not produce enough evidence of the alleged defect and comparing the suit to the "case of the dog that did not bark." In its 23-page opinion, a three-judge panel found that the consumers failed to show how the Detroit-based automaker could have known about the possibility for cracked dashboards in its cars to "explode and emit dangerous shrapnel." "Much like Sir Conan Doyle's case of the dog...

