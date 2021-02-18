Black Atty, Energy Services Co. Strike Deal In Race Bias Suit

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 7:00 PM EST) -- A Black attorney and an energy infrastructure services company she said saw her "as a lesser human being" told a Georgia federal court Thursday that they had agreed to resolve her race bias suit. Christine Forsythe and Atlanta-based Artera Services LLC lodged a stipulation alerting the court that they would lay down their swords and each cover their own legal fees. In a November complaint, Forsythe alleged the company paid her roughly $1,300 less each week than a white male subordinate and fired her on Juneteenth, also known as Black Independence Day, while allowing the male colleague to keep his job....

