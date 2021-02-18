Man At Center Of Biden Laptop Claims Sues Twitter For Libel

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 11:47 PM EST) -- The owner of the computer repair shop at the center of allegations of incriminating materials supposedly found on the laptop of President Joe Biden's son during the 2020 election sued Twitter for defamation Thursday, claiming the social media giant implied he was a hacker when it blocked a New York Post story about the incident. John Paul Mac Isaac said in a complaint filed in Florida federal court that he was forced to close his Wilmington, Delaware-based business, The Mac Shop, after receiving negative reviews and threats in the wake of the subsequent political uproar surrounding laptops that were purported to...

