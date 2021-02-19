Commerce Hits Chinese Tires With 5-Year Tariff Extension

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 10:46 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce said Friday that it will continue to impose import levies on passenger vehicle and light truck tires from China, finding that the products would continue to unfairly enter the U.S. market without the additional duties. In a notice published in the Federal Register, the department said it concluded that the duty extension was necessary following its five-year-mark review of the 2015 duty order. "Commerce determined that revocation of the Orders on passenger tires from China would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of dumping and countervailable subsidies," the department said. The extension will be...

