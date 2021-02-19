Warning Of 'Grim' Outcomes, House Dems Haul In Tech CEOs

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 3:38 PM EST) -- House Democrats are calling the chiefs of Facebook, Google and Twitter back to Capitol Hill on March 25 to grill them on the proliferation of online falsehoods, just months after they testified about their content moderation policies before the Senate. Two Energy and Commerce panels scheduled a remote joint hearing featuring Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey as witnesses. Democrats in charge of the committee did not directly point to the Jan. 6 marauding of the Capitol during the Electoral College vote count as the main focus but alluded to the events gripping Congress...

