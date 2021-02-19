Union 'Doth Protest Too Much' In Row Over Acting GC's Power

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 3:55 PM EST) -- A National Right to Work Foundation-represented cameraman invoked Shakespeare to dispute a union's allegation that his counsel ignored his best interests by arguing acting National Labor Relations Board prosecutor Peter Sung Ohr can't drop a challenge to an agency judge's ruling in a fee dispute. ABC cameraman Jeremy Brown's reply brief filed Thursday with the NLRB said a filing from National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians Local 51 mischaracterized his argument that Ohr was unlawfully appointed and therefore does not have authority to drop exceptions to an administrative law judge's ruling from December. The administrative law judge found that the...

