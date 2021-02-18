Advertisers Say Facebook Execs Knew About Bloated Stats

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 10:22 PM EST) -- Facebook's top executives, including CEO Sheryl Sandberg, knew for years that the social media giant was peddling inflated estimates for the potential reach of ads on the social media platform, advertisers claim in filings unsealed in California federal court Wednesday. It's the latest allegation advertisers have lobbed at Facebook in a proposed class action over the advertising metrics that goes back to 2018. The advertisers have claimed that Facebook engages in "systematic" overstatement of the potential reach of its advertisements, making false representations when advertisers purchase advertisements from Facebook via the platform's Ad Manager tool. They say they've purchased more ads...

