Fishermen Reel In Victory Against Kill Quota Shutdown Rule

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 3:54 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge has struck down a federal rule that would forbid catching swordfish in an area off the West Coast once a set number of marine animals were injured or killed, finding the rule would potentially decimate the livelihood of local fishermen to save a small number of animals. In an opinion Thursday, U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden noted that the National Marine Fisheries Service itself has conceded that the rule is unlawful because it violates standards under the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act. The standards require the economic consequences of a rule to be justified by...

