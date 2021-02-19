Redfin To Pay $608M For Bankrupt Property Co. RentPath

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 10:17 AM EST) -- Redfin Corp. will pay $608 million for bankrupt online property marketing company RentPath Holdings Inc., the companies said Friday, in an agreement that comes only a few months after CoStar Group's attempted RedPath acquisition fell apart over federal competition concerns. The transaction sees Seattle-headquartered online real estate agency Redfin picking up Atlanta-based RentPath, which runs websites including ApartmentGuide.com, Rent.com and Rentals.com, according to a statement. Redfin enables users to buy and sell homes online, while RentPath is more focusing on the rental market. Glenn Kelman, CEO of Redfin, said in the press release that "together with RentPath, we can create an online...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS