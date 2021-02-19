Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bleichmar Fonti Wants To Retake Lead In Endo Investor Suit

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 3:56 PM EST) -- A Chicago-based retirement fund and attorneys from Bleichmar Fonti & Auld asked a federal judge to reinstate them as leads in a stockholder class action against Endo Pharmaceuticals, arguing that the court erred in ruling that buying Endo stock 97 seconds after news broke of an alleged price-fixing scheme had raised issues disqualifying them.

Bleichmar Fonti and the Park Employees' Annuity and Benefit Fund of Chicago claimed that they had not acted improperly or deceived the court about the timing of the stock purchase or the records they had of it, maintaining that the buy was initiated before the first news...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!