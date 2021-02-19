Bleichmar Fonti Wants To Retake Lead In Endo Investor Suit

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 3:56 PM EST) -- A Chicago-based retirement fund and attorneys from Bleichmar Fonti & Auld asked a federal judge to reinstate them as leads in a stockholder class action against Endo Pharmaceuticals, arguing that the court erred in ruling that buying Endo stock 97 seconds after news broke of an alleged price-fixing scheme had raised issues disqualifying them. Bleichmar Fonti and the Park Employees' Annuity and Benefit Fund of Chicago claimed that they had not acted improperly or deceived the court about the timing of the stock purchase or the records they had of it, maintaining that the buy was initiated before the first news...

