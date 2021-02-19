CIT Says Commerce Properly Calculated Rebar Subsidy Rates

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 3:53 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade rejected a challenge to countervailing duties on Turkish rebar, ruling Friday that U.S. trade officials used reasonable metrics to conclude the imports were being improperly subsidized by the Turkish government. Judge Gary S. Katzmann rejected multiple challenges to the methodology used by the U.S. Department of Commerce to arrive at its conclusion, and said İÇDAŞ Celik Enerji Tersane ve Ulasim Sanayi AS and Çolakoğlu Metalurji AS benefited from various programs implemented by the Turkish government, including interest-free loans and cheap natural gas. "The court finds that Commerce's final determination was in accordance with law and...

