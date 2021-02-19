High Court Ruling May Be A Boon For Benefits Access

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 9:34 PM EST) -- A recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling narrowing the scope of ERISA's preemption clause will likely clear the way for more cities and states to require employers to boost workers' access to health care and retirement programs, experts say. Lawmakers' efforts to do so, by mandating that employers enroll workers in state-run retirement savings programs and either provide health care or pay their workers more, currently face an existential threat in the Ninth Circuit. But attorneys think the high court's recent Rutledge v. Pharmaceutical Care Management Association decision bolsters the argument that these local and state laws can exist in harmony with...

