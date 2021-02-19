Sleepy's Customer Unscathed By Mattress Order, Court Told

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 2:14 PM EST) -- Sleepy's LLC and its successor, Mattress Firm Inc., urged a New Jersey federal court Friday to knock out the latest version of a proposed class action alleging it unlawfully denied a customer a refund, arguing that the consumer wasn't injured by the companies. Jeffrey Gundell conceded that he received the exact mattress and mattress base he ordered and the products were delivered on the date and time expected, the companies told a New Jersey federal court in a summary judgment brief. Gundell, who claimed the mattress and base weren't compatible with each other, received a refund of five times the purchase...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS