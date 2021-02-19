Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sleepy's Customer Unscathed By Mattress Order, Court Told

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 2:14 PM EST) -- Sleepy's LLC and its successor, Mattress Firm Inc., urged a New Jersey federal court Friday to knock out the latest version of a proposed class action alleging it unlawfully denied a customer a refund, arguing that the consumer wasn't injured by the companies.

Jeffrey Gundell conceded that he received the exact mattress and mattress base he ordered and the products were delivered on the date and time expected, the companies told a New Jersey federal court in a summary judgment brief.

Gundell, who claimed the mattress and base weren't compatible with each other, received a refund of five times the purchase...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!