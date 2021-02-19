DOL Pulls Trump-Era Guidance On Contractors, Truckers

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 2:40 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor said Friday it had thrown out significant Trump-era guidance on when businesses can classify workers as independent contractors, undoing an approach that was seen as business-friendly. In an announcement, the DOL's Wage and Hour Division said that after previously seeking to delay the effective date of a rule containing a multifactor test for determining independent contractor status under the Fair Labor Standards Act, it had rescinded a 2019 opinion letter, FLSA2019-6, about worker classification. The reason, the division said, is that the guidance was on the same topic as the rule. On Feb. 5, the WHD had...

