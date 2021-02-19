Transocean Sued By 2 More Seamen Left In Path Of Hurricane

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 9:26 PM EST) -- Two more seamen aboard a deepwater drilling ship that was hit by Hurricane Zeta last year say that bad calls by shoreside management left them in grave danger and lasting trauma that may keep them from ever working again. Seamen Daniel Fink and Bradford Glass told a Texas state court in two separate lawsuits filed Thursday that the experience on the ship owned by Transocean Drilling Inc. and Beacon Offshore Energy LLC in October, when Zeta rolled through, was traumatic. At least one other crew member has sued over the incident. The men say because of the trauma they experienced, both...

