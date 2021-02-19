Landmark Uber Worker Ruling Gives Employers A Rough Road

Law360, London (February 19, 2021, 9:44 PM GMT) -- The U.K. Supreme Court's landmark ruling granting Uber drivers worker status Friday will ricochet across the gig economy, and experts say companies will have a hard time contracting their way out of its reach. In a unanimous decision, Britain's top court held that under the Employment Rights Act 1996, Uber Technologies Inc. drivers are "workers" for the company rather than independent contractors as the ride-hailing giant had argued. The result is that drivers will be entitled a minimum wage, holiday pay and other rights. And attorneys say the ramifications go far beyond just Uber. "These are businesses that have really thrived...

