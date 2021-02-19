House Dems Revisit Bill To Prevent Deporting Immigrant Vets

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 7:56 PM EST) -- A trio of Democrats, including the chairman of the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs, reintroduced legislation intended to curb the removal of immigrant veterans and allow eligible deported veterans to return to the U.S. Chairman Mark Takano, D-Calif., and Reps. Juan Vargas, D-Calif., and Raúl Grijalva, D-Ariz., introduced the Veteran Deportation Prevention and Reform Act on Thursday, calling it a "comprehensive reform package" that would require several federal agencies to enact a series of changes to prevent the deportation of noncitizen veterans. "It's a disgrace that veterans are falling through the cracks of our broken immigration system and being deported," Takano...

