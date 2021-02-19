Philly Can Hold Gritty But Not Slip-And-Fall Suit, Judge Says

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 3:18 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge is moving an Arizona woman's slip-and-fall suit against Walmart Stores East LP from the Eastern District to the Middle District, remarking with amusement that while the city of Philadelphia has a number of cultural and entertainment attractions — such as the NHL Flyers' mascot, Gritty — what it doesn't have is a link to the case. In an order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Joshua D. Wolson added that plaintiff Julie Darrup was probably channeling "her inner W.C. Fields" to argue that "she'd rather be in Philadelphia." But in the end, the judge transferred the case to...

