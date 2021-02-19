Texas Waives Response In Bikini-Latex Clubs' Tax Appeal

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 2:32 PM EST) -- The Texas comptroller's office told the Texas Supreme Court it's waived its response in a suit by bikini-and-latex clubs asking the court to reverse a ruling upholding a fee on clubs whose dancers cover themselves with liquid latex. In a short two-page filing Thursday, Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Glenn Hegar told the court his office would waive its opportunity to file a response to the petition for review filed last month by Texas BLC Inc. unless the court asks for a response. Texas BLC, a group representing the clubs, said last month an amended rule by Hegar's office dealing with...

