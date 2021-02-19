Cherokee Cos. May Be Immune To ND's Workers' Comp Suit

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 10:15 PM EST) -- The North Dakota Supreme Court has overturned a ruling that Cherokee Nation-owned companies aren't shielded through tribal sovereign immunity from a state agency's bid to collect unpaid premiums for workers' compensation insurance from the companies. The state's justices said in an opinion on Thursday that a state district court had wrongly found that Cherokee Services Group LLC and four other companies weren't protected by the tribe's sovereign immunity from a suit brought by North Dakota Workforce Safety & Insurance, or WSI. However, the court found that an administrative law judge that tackled the suit before the lower court didn't weigh enough...

