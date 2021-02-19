2nd Circ. Deep-Sixes Malpractice Suit Against Kenyon Firm

Law360, New York (February 19, 2021, 8:16 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Friday affirmed a federal judge's grant of summary judgment in favor of Kenyon & Kenyon LLP in a malpractice suit filed by Portus Singapore PTE Ltd., finding the defunct intellectual property law firm did not bungle Portus' application for a video surveillance patent. The decision by U.S. Circuit Judges Dennis Jacobs, Richard J. Sullivan and Joseph F. Bianco upholds Manhattan U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl's March 2020 opinion that said no jury could have held Kenyon liable given the facts of the case. Kenyon was asked in 2001 to act on Portus' behalf to register an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS