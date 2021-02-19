Teamsters Unit Beats Ex-UPS Worker's Union Bias Claim

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 4:10 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge has tossed a former United Parcel Service worker's claims that a Teamsters unit violated federal labor law by mishandling her discrimination grievance against the company, saying she filed her claim too late. U.S. District Judge Hal R. Ray Jr. on Thursday granted Teamsters Local 767's motion for summary judgment in LaTrisha Woods' lawsuit because she filed her claim that the union violated the National Labor Relations Act by breaching its duty of fair representation outside of the six-month statute of limitations. "Without commenting on or deciding the merits of Woods's claim against the union, the court must...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS