Ex-Cleveland MLB Employee Will Get OT Pay In Labor Row

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 8:24 PM EST) -- An Arizona federal judge sided with a former administrative assistant for the Cleveland MLB team on an overtime claim Friday, ruling that the MLB club did not properly compensate her for extra hours worked, while leaving other wage and labor claims to be decided at trial. U.S. District Judge Michael T. Liburdi found that under the Fair Labor Standards Act, the club is liable for overtime pay to Jenae Finton but that the amount of damages will be determined later. Finton alleges that over the course of three years working for the baseball clubs's Arizona spring training operations, she routinely worked...

