​​​​​​​Fed Circ. Reverses Ruling Allowing DOD Scrap Deal Protest

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 9:22 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday overturned a decision granting a demilitarization company's protest against a Defense Logistics Agency contract to destroy surplus equipment, saying the company's position behind other bidders for the deal meant it lacked standing for the protest. HVF West LLC had the least competitive pricing behind three other bidders, including awardee Lamb Depollution Inc., and hadn't adequately challenged the bids of the other companies ahead of it in line, meaning the Court of Federal Claims shouldn't have considered HVF West's protest, the three-judge panel ruled in a nonprecedential decision. "HVF only proffers allegations based upon conjecture that are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS