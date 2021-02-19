Med Mal Cap Challenge To Decide Mo. Lawmakers' Power

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 9:40 PM EST) -- A Missouri Supreme Court decision on the constitutionality of the state's cap on noneconomic damages in medical malpractice cases will ultimately answer whether state lawmakers can replace long-standing common law with their own version, experts say. A lower appeals court ruled Tuesday that a dispute over Missouri's $700,000 cap on noneconomic damages in medical malpractice cases involving a catastrophic injury should be decided by the state's Supreme Court because it is a constitutional challenge of first impression. Patient Maria del Carmen Ordinola Velazquez had successfully sued University Physician Associates for providing negligent postpartum care that caused severe injuries, with a jury awarding...

