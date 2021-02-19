Financial Support In Eko IP Row May Be Personal, Quibi Says

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 10:45 PM EST) -- Quibi is suggesting that Elliott Management's financial support of Israeli technology company Eko's patent infringement case against the now-defunct short-form video streaming service is driven by the investment management firm co-CEO's romantic partnership with an Elliott management team member. On Thursday, Quibi was backing up its efforts to try and get information from Elliott, its founder and co-CEO Paul Singer and Elliott's Head of Strategic Human Resources Terry Kassel, whom Singer is in a relationship with. Not only is Kassel in a romantic partnership with Singer, but she is also the mother of Stephen Backer, who has "a senior position at...

