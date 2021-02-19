Gov't, IT Firm Settle False Claims Allegations for $6M

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 9:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice announced a $6 million settlement with an information technology contractor stemming from allegations that the firm violated the False Claims Act by submitting invoices for individuals not qualified to work on the contract. According to the department, the predecessor to Information Innovators Inc., also known as Triple-I, sent the U.S. Department of Homeland Security claims for payments from 2007 to 2014 for its work on an IT solutions contract, despite its personnel not matching the job categories listed in the contract itself. Triple-I's contract encompassed work for the DHS Chief Information Officer, the Program Management Office,...

