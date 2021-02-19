5th Circ. Revives Prison Chaplain's Religious Bias Suit

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 7:28 PM EST) -- A Texas attorney's failure to hire local counsel can't sink his client's Title VII suit against the Federal Bureau of Prisons over alleged religious discrimination by a fellow prison chaplain, the Fifth Circuit ruled Friday, noting that the setback wasn't an intentional attempt to delay the litigation. A three-judge panel reversed a Texas district court's ruling dismissing the suit, finding that the attorney's decision not to retain local counsel in Casey Campbell's case simply wasn't egregious enough to merit dismissal under a Federal Rule of Civil Procedure that allows courts to toss suits for failure to prosecute, comply with procedural rules or...

