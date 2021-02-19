Don't Miss It: Debevoise, Mayer Brown Guide Hot Deals

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 7:08 PM EST) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed multiple deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and Mayer Brown LLP. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Debevoise Guides CD&R To $16B Fund Closing Private equity giant Clayton Dubilier & Rice landed roughly $16 billion for its latest fund, advising law firm Debevoise & Plimpton LLP said. The fund, known as Clayton Dubilier & Rice Fund XI, is CD&R's largest fund ever, according to a Feb. 12 announcement. CD&R is represented by a Debevoise &...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS