Warranty Cos. Deny Liability In Customer-Poaching Suit

Law360, London (February 23, 2021, 3:03 PM GMT) -- Two companies have told a court that their identities have been hijacked by third parties after they were accused by insurance and warranty giant Domestic & General Group Ltd. of fraudulently luring customers away through cold-calling campaigns. The companies, 24x7 Home Appliance Support Ltd. and Smart Appliance Care Ltd., claim in a defense filed on Feb. 18 that unauthorized third parties are misusing their names in an attempt to sell warranty extensions for washing machines, TVs and other appliances. D&G's High Court suit accuses the two companies and their sole director, Manmeet Singh, of making "fraudulent misrepresentations" to persuade prospective customers...

