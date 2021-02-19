Wawa Inks $12M Deal With Consumers Over Data Breach

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 9:03 PM EST) -- A proposed class of roughly 22 million Wawa customers asked a Pennsylvania federal judge on Friday to preliminarily approve a settlement worth up to $12 million to resolve the consumer track of a putative class action against the grocer that arose from a 2019 security data breach that exposed the credit and debit card numbers of Wawa customers. In a motion for preliminary approval, class counsel said up to $8 million in Wawa gift cards and $1 million in cash will be distributed to the class. According to the motion, Wawa has agreed to pay a separate $3.2 million lump sum...

