Ripple Eyes Internal SEC Discussions On Token's Legal Status

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 6:22 PM EST) -- The blockchain firm Ripple told a New York federal judge Monday that it wants to see the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's internal discussions about its embattled digital asset. Ripple's counsel said during the first hearing for the SEC's landmark enforcement action against the company that it was contemplating a motion to compel the agency to turn over documents related to its internal discussions — and discussions with third parties — about whether it considered Ripple's signature digital token, XRP, to be an investment contract subject to securities laws. Matthew Solomon, an attorney for Ripple CEO Bradley Garlinghouse, said Monday that...

