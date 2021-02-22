Atty Contests Legal Lender's Entry In $350M Shire Fee Row

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 10:32 PM EST) -- An attorney representing the former counsel for a whistleblower who helped secure a $350 million settlement with biotech company Shire told a Florida federal court Monday that it lacks authority to allow a law firm lender to intervene in a fees dispute and expressed distrust of the lender's intentions. During a Zoom hearing Counsel Financial Services told Magistrate Judge Anthony E. Porcelli that it wants to step into the whistleblower case to ensure that it gets its fair share of funds awarded to the law firm of the late attorney Barry A. Cohen, who previously represented whistleblower Brian Vinca. The lender...

