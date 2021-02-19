RJR Cleared By Jury In Oregon Smoker's Fraud Trial

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 10:07 PM EST) -- A split Oregon jury cleared R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. of liability in a fraud trial brought by a lung cancer patient near death who alleged the tobacco company induced her to believe certain kinds of cigarettes might be safer. The 12-member jury voted 10 to 2 to clear RJR of liability, rejecting plaintiff Patricia Rickman's arguments that the tobacco company made her believe that the Camel cigarettes she smoked from around 1986 to 2019 that led to her lung cancer were safer than other cigarettes. Rickman's attorney Alex Alvarez told Law360 on Friday evening that he and his client are disappointed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS