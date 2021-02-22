Fortnite Maker Can Bring Claims Against Google In UK Suit

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 8:56 PM EST) -- Fortnite developer Epic Games Inc. can bring competition claims against Google and its parent company in a British court, but not a related action against Apple, a London judge said Monday. Judge Peter Roth of the Competition and Appeal Tribunal said that in contrast to the Apple case, in which the alleged competition violations are primarily in the U.S., Epic's claims against Google owner Alphabet Inc. may have been committed in part by subsidiaries in Ireland, which is sufficient to allow the actions to proceed in a U.K. court. Epic is suing Google and Apple on both sides of the Atlantic for banishing Fortnite,...

