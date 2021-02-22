4 Firms Guide Cannabis Co.'s $1.9B Go-Public Deal

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 6:48 PM EST) -- Cannabis operator Parallel announced Monday that it plans to go public through a combination with a blank-check company affiliated with record executive Scooter Braun, in a deal steered by Greenberg Traurig, Aird & Berlis, Manatt Phelps and Stikeman Elliott. Parallel, which says it is one of the largest privately held multistate cannabis operators in the U.S., announced that it entered into a definitive business agreement with special purpose acquisition company Ceres Acquisition Corp. The companies said Monday that the deal is valued at more than $1.88 billion. William "Beau" Wrigley Jr., chairman and CEO of Parallel and former CEO of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS