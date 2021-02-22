Sidley, Graubard Steer Fintech Co.'s Go-Public At $4.7B Value

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 6:17 PM EST) -- Financial technology company Apex Clearing said Monday it plans to go public at a $4.7 billion valuation via a merger with a blank-check company, a deal inked with guidance from Sidley Austin LLP and Graubard Miller. Once the deal closes, Texas-based Apex Clearing Holdings LLC will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol APX, the announcement said. Apex is merging with Northern Star Investment Corp. II, a New York-based blank-check company, also known as a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. SPACs are shell entities that raise money through an initial public offering for a future business combination. They...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS