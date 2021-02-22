3 Firms Guide $5B LNG Shipment Biz's BlackRock Tie-Up

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 6:02 PM EST) -- GasLog said Monday it will sell a minority stake to BlackRock Energy at a $4.9 billion valuation before a handful of the Greek liquified natural gas shipping company's backers and the asset manager delist the company's common shares. GasLog Ltd. said in a joint statement with BlackRock Global Energy & Power Infrastructure that the $5.80 per common share deal marks a 22% premium to its average price from the last 30 days on the New York Stock Exchange. The terms of the deal will see BlackRock's Global Energy & Power Infrastructure fund take a 45% stake in the business while certain existing...

