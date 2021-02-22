MyPillow CEO Hit With $1.3B Suit Over Election Fraud 'Big Lie'

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 10:05 PM EST) -- Dominion Voting Systems hit MyPillow Inc. and its CEO Mike Lindell with a $1.3 billion defamation suit in D.C. federal court Monday, accusing Lindell of knowingly perpetuating a "big lie" by falsely claiming that the voting-machine maker rigged the 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden. My Pillow founder Mike Lindell gives a thumbs-up before a rally address by President Donald Trump in Minnesota in 2018. Lindell is facing a $1.3 billion defamation suit from Dominion Voting Systems. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) In a two-count, 115-page complaint, Dominion alleged that Lindell has intentionally marketed his pillows to supporters of former President Donald Trump while...

