Burning Man Says Feds Can't Prove $2.9M Fees 'Reasonable'

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 4:19 PM EST) -- The organizer of Burning Man, the massive annual gathering in Nevada, told a federal judge that the Bureau of Land Management charges planners too much for the event's costs and can't justify expenses totaling roughly $2.9 million for a single year. Burning Man Project, a nonprofit that produces Burning Man, must reimburse the federal government for reasonable costs associated with the annual gathering, which transforms part of Nevada's desert into a colorful community of tens of thousands. It says that for years the government has dictated costs that don't make sense, arguing in a summary judgment motion Friday that those charges...

