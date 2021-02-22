Justices Won't Review $622M Award Against Petrobras

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 10:43 AM EST) -- Petrobras on Monday was unable to convince the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Fifth Circuit decision enforcing a $622 million arbitral award to Vantage Deepwater Co., despite allegations that the underlying contract with the Texas oil rig operator was tainted by bribery. The justices turned away the petition, in which Petrobras had argued that they needed to resolve how much deference courts are obligated to give arbitrators when adjudicating whether enforcement of an arbitral award would contravene U.S. public policy. The dispute relates to a cancelled drilling contract, which Petrobras claims was secured through $30 million in bribes paid to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS