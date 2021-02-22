Supreme Court Won't Hear Stormy-Trump Defamation Fight

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 10:45 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to tackle a defamation lawsuit filed by adult film actress Stormy Daniels against former President Donald Trump, leaving unresolved a circuit split over whether so-called anti-SLAPP statutes can be applied by federal courts. The justices denied a petition for writ of certiorari from Daniels, who saw her case tossed out last year by the Ninth Circuit because of an anti-SLAPP — a type of statute passed in many states that allows judges to quickly end lawsuits that threaten free speech. The case had been closely watched by media lawyers because it might have resolved...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS