ERCOT Hit With $100M Suit Over Outage Related Death

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 9:22 PM EST) -- The families of an 11-year-old boy and a 95-year-old man who both froze to death during last week's winter storm in Texas are seeking to hold the state's primary grid operator accountable for sustained power outages, as the Electric Reliability Council of Texas faces a growing number of high-dollar lawsuits. ERCOT is facing mounting litigation being filed on behalf of Texans all across the Lone Star State who lost their power last week during the storm, which led to the deaths of dozens of people, disrupted medical care and caused widespread property damage, among other problems. The suits filed by the...

