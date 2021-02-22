Garrett Motion, Equity Holders Head For Ch. 11 Plan Mediation

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 6:03 PM EST) -- Garrett Motion, a pair of its investors and an equity holder committee told a New York bankruptcy judge they are prepared to start mediation this week on Garrett's Chapter 11 plan, with the automotive technology company saying the time for a deal will run out by next week. At a status conference conducted remotely, Garrett and private equity investors Centerbridge Partners and Oaktree Capital told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Wiles they are willing to go forward on Wednesday with a mediator he had named, but that one way or another the confirmation process for Garrett's plan has to restart next week....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS