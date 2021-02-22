Justices Won't Take Up Deaf Woman's Appeal In Costco Firing

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 6:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a split Eleventh Circuit opinion that upheld a decision to overturn a jury's $775,000 verdict in favor of a deaf former Costco employee who alleged that the retailer had failed to adequately accommodate her disability. In a one-line order, the justices denied Christine D'Onofrio's December petition for writ of certiorari, which had argued that the majority's opinion failed to apply the correct evidentiary standard of review to her Americans with Disabilities Act claims. Her petition argued that she had presented sufficient evidence at trial to show that the interpreting equipment Costco provided...

