Suit Says Late Lawyer's Firm Missed Deadline For Injury Claim

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 5:30 PM EST) -- The Pittsburgh-based Patberg Law Firm botched a woman's slip-and-fall case after her attorney died, according to a legal malpractice lawsuit the woman has filed in Pennsylvania state court. Heidi Fornalczyk and her husband said the firm indicated it would carry on with her personal injury claims against the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center after Rolf L. Patberg died in November 2018, but missed the deadline to file the lawsuit within Pennsylvania's two-year statute of limitations. "During a telephone conversation between Mrs. Fornalczyk and a representative of the firm that occurred a few days after Mr. Patberg's funeral, she was specifically told...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS