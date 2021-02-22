Oscar Drops Florida Blue Cross Exclusivity Rules Fight

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 6:56 PM EST) -- Oscar Insurance and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida have asked the Eleventh Circuit to dismiss Oscar's appeal in its case targeting Florida Blues' rules barring agents from selling insurance policies offered by other companies. The joint motion for dismissal Friday did not provide a rationale for dropping the appeal or any terms of an agreement. But in a statement Monday, a representative for Florida Blue said it's pleased Oscar has decided to end the lawsuit. "As we have said all along, we strongly believe that our exclusive agent arrangements are lawful and good for consumers," the statement said. "With the...

