Supreme Court Won't Hear 'Standardless' Land Zoning Case

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 7:41 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to tackle a Hawaiian real estate company's appeal for rezoning logistical clarifications, which Justice Clarence Thomas dissented against for leaving unresolved how to rule when altered regulations render certain businesses noncompliant.

Hawaiian real estate company Bridge Aina Le'a LLC had asked the high court to clarify standards for recovering from investing in a property that can no longer be used for its intended purpose because of new zoning regulations.

But Justice Thomas said in his solo dissent against rejecting the petition that the current legal framework "leaves much to be desired," since nobody — not even a...

