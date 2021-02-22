Del. Justices Let $12M Attorney Fee In Versum Case Stand

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 4:56 PM EST) -- The Delaware Supreme Court on Monday let stand a $12 million fee awarded to stockholder attorneys who won removal of poison pill measures that threatened to block Versum Materials Inc. from taking a $1.2 billion higher alternative bid in a 2019 merger. In a brief order, the full court said that "after careful consideration" it decided to affirm Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster's decision last year to award the fee to a class attorney in a consolidated action led by Prickett Jones & Elliott PA, along with Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP, Lynch & Pine and Labaton Sucharow LLP....

